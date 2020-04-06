Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and leg-spinning great Shane Warne shared perhaps one of the greatest rivalries in the sport of cricket. Every time the two were against each other, some superb cricket was at display.

Now a video has resurfaced on the internet, in which Warne is appealing for a LBW decision which seems very tight from the naked eye but the umpire gives it favour of the batsman. The clip shared is reportedly from the first India-Australia Test in 1998 played in Chennai. Sachin scored a brilliant hundred in that match but had this decision gone in Warne’s favour, things could well have been different.

Watch the video right here:

Seriously ? Come on @robelinda2 !!!!!! How’s that not out 😩😂😩😂😩😂😩 https://t.co/Dbhq9GfvLn — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 6, 2020

Warne reacted to the video by asking how could it be adjudged not out. The Aussie veteran recently included Sachin Tendulkar in the best Indian XI he played against while picking Sourav Ganguly as the captain of the side.