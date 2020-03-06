Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who earlier this week joined the camp of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), seems to be gearing up perfectly for the tournament as he hit five consecutive sixes during the practice session.

In a video on Twitter, though it is unclear if Dhoni is hitting a bowler or a ball-machine, it was still a perfect display of his ability with the willow as he sent the balls flying away at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

BALL 5⃣ – SIX

The former Indian captain received hero’s welcome on his return to Chennai on Monday before attending his first net session with the Yellow Army amid huge fanfare.

CSK shared a video of the World Cup-winning captain taking guard at the nets with the crowd which turned out to watch him train at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium chanting his name. “A grand waltz to take guard,” said the tweet along with the video.

Dhoni has been a loyal member of the CSK franchisee since the inception of the cash-rich league. The 38-year-old has led Chennai to three IPL titles, besides two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014. He has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half-centuries.