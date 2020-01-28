Madhya Pradesh cricketer Ravi Yadav on Monday scripted a historic feat in first-class cricket. The pacer has become the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in the first over on his first-class debut against Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav achieved the feat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday as he dismissed Aryan Juyal, Ankit Rajpoot and Sameer Rizvi off consecutive deliveries.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of his heroics.

ICYMI: A hat-trick to remember! 👏👏👏 First First-Class Match ✅

First Over ✅

First Hat-trick ✅ Watch Madhya Pradesh’s Ravi Yadav’s special hat-trick against Uttar Pradesh Follow the #MPvUP game live 👇👇 https://t.co/VOeMfWfYhd#RanjiTrophy @paytm pic.twitter.com/i6dTGJtMhk — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 28, 2020

The 28-year-old removed Uttar Pradesh opener Juyal by getting him caught behind for 13 runs off the third ball. He followed it with the wicket of Rajpoot as the bowler sent his stumps flying and repeated the same in the next delivery as well to get the wicket of Rizvi.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh’s innings were dismissed for 230 before Yadav’s hat-tricks helped them to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 216. Yadav was the most successful bowler for his team as he returned with the figure of 5/61 to help his team take a crucial lead for 14 runs.

For Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh Kumar and Rinku Singh were the most successful batsmen. While Saurab missed his century by a whisker and remained not-out at 98, Rinku scored 53. After their team were reduced to 46/7, the duo staged a partnership of 87 runs for the eighth wicket.