In a recent development, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Saturday has stated that the Bengal domestic team showed a lot of character in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy in which they finished runners-up.

He added that the experience of reaching the finals and coming so close to the title on this occasion may motivate them to continue to do better and act as a stepping stone towards their first Ranji Trophy win in nearly 30 years.

For the uninitiated, the Jaydev Unadkat led the Saurashtra team clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title after defeating Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

“It is disheartening for anyone associated with Bengal Cricket,but through the season the boys showed a lot of character in winning under difficult conditions & the experience this year of making the finals will be a grt step towards realising the dream of winning the Ranji Trophy,” Laxman tweeted.

While Saurashtra won their maiden title, Bengal will have to wait to end their Ranji title drought. Bengal had last won the Ranji trophy in current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s debut season in 1989-90.