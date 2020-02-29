Australia batsman Chris Lynn, known for his swashbuckling hitting ability, got hot-headed after getting out to such extent that steam came out of his head, literally!

The incident happened during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Playing for Qalandars, Lynn got out after playing a 15-ball innings of 30 runs. And while walking out off the ground, steam was seen coming out of his head.

Never seen anything like this. Serious heat 😮 pic.twitter.com/qRj2T5knc7 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 28, 2020

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans went berserk as some nerve-tickling theories were presented by fans as the reason for the steam coming out of Lynn’s hand.

Serious Heat Becasue He Plays For Brisbane ‘Heat’ In BBL @MazherArshad — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) February 28, 2020

He is Ghost rider 🔥 😂 — MiAn AhMaD HasSan (سیالکوٹی) (@meHassan_96) February 28, 2020

It’s because that the outside temperature is so cold that his head temperature which is closed in helmet. The heat flow from higher to lower temperature. — arjun (@SardarRauf7) February 29, 2020

I have never seen a bald super saiyan — عبدلہادی (@Abdul_Hadi87) February 29, 2020

Roti ban jai gi is pay — Old School Guy (@NaeemAshraf82) February 28, 2020

Terminator — Zohaib Butt (Xabi) (@zabibuttt) February 28, 2020

Qalandars witnessed a batting failure and were restricted by Zalmi at a score of 116/6. Samit Patel with 34 off 15 balls was the highest scorer for Lahore, while Lynn and Fakhar Zaman contributed with 30 and 22 respectively.

Zalmi registered a thrilling 16-run victory in the rain-curtailed encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.