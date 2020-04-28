Star Australian batsman Chris Lynn believes that the men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November in Australia, should not be played as it will be a “logistical nightmare” for the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My personal opinion is no,” Lynn told Fox Sports on Tuesday. (via IANS)

“Obviously we’re praying for it to go ahead but we’ve just got to play what’s in front of us. Having teams come from all over the world is going to be a logistical nightmare.

“Hotels, travel, keeping the teams in the hotels for a number of weeks before the tournament is going to be tough work moving forward,” he added.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had stated that it was still planning for the showpiece event to be held as per its 18 October-15 November schedule as there is clarity on when the COVID-19 pandemic would stop.

Post the ICC meet held last week, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said: “Cricket Australia is working closely with the ICC, the Local Organising Committee and the Australian government so we have a comprehensive understanding of exactly what it will take to be able to play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in October in Australia as planned. (via IANS)

“We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has gone on record suggesting that the T20 World Cup in the month of October seems impractical.

Most sporting events around the world, including the high-profile Tokyo Olympics, have been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2 lakh lives globally.