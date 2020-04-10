With less than a week left for the 21-day lockdown to get over, India pacer Mohammed Shami has tried his hands at sketching. Proclaiming himself an artist, the speedster shared a video of him sketching during the lengthy forced break.

Notably, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the country is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi that will conclude on April 14.

“Trying out some sketches after years…how do you think about the “The Artist Shami”?” Shami said in an Instagram post where he is seen giving finishing touches to a sketch.

Earlier, Shami’s pace colleague Jasprit Bumrah had brought out the gardener in him as he shared photos of his time with plants.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events like the Olympics also getting postponed. The Indian Premier League (IPL), which would have kicked off by March, has also been deferred till April 15.

With the chances of extension of the ongoing lockdown in the country, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla believes that the mega event could not start by mid of April.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 200 lives in India and has infected around 6,800 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 95,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 16 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.