Senior opening batsman Wasim Jaffer added another feat to his illustrious first-class career by becoming the first cricketer ever to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy games. Playing for Vidharbha, the 41-year-old cricketer is playing his 150th Ranji encounter against Andhra at the Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijaywada.

In the list of cricketers with most Ranji Trophy matches against their name, Jaffer is followed by former Madhya Pradesh captain Devendra Bundela (145 matches) and Mumbai veteran Amol Muzumdar.

Jaffer has as many as 40 tons to his credit in his long Ranji Trophy career and has amassed 11775 runs in India’s premier domestic cricket tournament. The Mumbai born cricketer has already featured in 254 first-class matches in which has 19,147 runs to his credit with a healthy average of 51.19.

Apart from being a domestic cricket great, Jaffer has also featured in as many as 31 Tests and 2 ODIs for India. He also has a couple Test double hundred to his credit while the first one came against the West Indies in 2006, the second one came against Pakistan in 2007.

However, the start of Jaffer’s 150th Ranji Match was delayed after a snake entered the ground. After Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal had opted to field first against Andhra and the players were getting ready for the start of the play, a snake was spotted entering the cricket field and thus the play had to come to a halt.