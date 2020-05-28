Former India batsman VVS Laxman suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) organisers find a venue with three or four venues to stage the tournament later this year.

Laxman said that with multiple grounds at one place, travelling could be avoided which would be a big relief during the COVID-19 time.

“Absolutely, and also make sure that all the stakeholders have a say. Anil (Kumble) mentioned that you can have two or four venues, I still feel that you should identify one venue, which probably has three or four grounds; if at all you find that kind of a venue because travel is again going to be quite challenging,” said Laxman while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

“You don’t know who’s going to be where at the airports, so that I’m sure the franchises and the BCCI will be looking into,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble expressed his optimism about the Indian Premier League and said that he remained hopeful that the tournament would take place this year.

“Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there’s still a possibility if we can cram in the schedule,” ICC Cricket Committee Chairman Anil Kumble said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

“If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have three or four venues; there’s still a possibility, we are all optimistic,” he added.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official on Wednesday also said that if the Indian government allows them they will “absolutely” have the IPL in October-November later this year.