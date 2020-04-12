Virender Sehwag hails corona warriors for looking after ‘the well being of others’

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday expressed his gratitude to all the health workers and all other officials who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline.

Sehwag also made an appeal to the countrymen to stay inside and follow all the guidelines and measures issued by the government to successfully overcome the ongoing crisis caused by the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shewag shared a video message and wrote, “Gratitude to all the Corona Warriors who have committed at offering themselves completely for the well being of others.”

“Please follow the directives from the state and central government sincerely and we shall overcome this soon,” he added.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

Earlier, India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and speedster Ishant Sharma also heaped praises on Delhi Police for their frontline work to contain the further spread of the novel coronavirus situation in the capital.

Kohli hailed the Delhi Police for standing with the section of people who have been worst-hit by the global pandemic. He said, “It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times.”