Virender Sehwag hails corona warriors for looking after ‘the well being of others’

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday expressed his gratitude to all the health workers and all other officials who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline.
Sehwag also made an appeal to the countrymen to stay inside and follow all the guidelines and measures issued by the government to successfully overcome the ongoing crisis caused by the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shewag shared a video message and wrote, “Gratitude to all the Corona Warriors who have committed at offering themselves completely for the well being of others.”
“Please follow the directives from the state and central government sincerely and we shall overcome this soon,” he added.
Gratitude to all the Corona Warriors who have committed at offering themselves completely for the well being of others.
Please follow the directives from the state and central government sincerely and we shall overcome this soon. #StaySafe #SambhalJaao pic.twitter.com/Jmff7K1rl3
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020
Earlier, India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and speedster Ishant Sharma also heaped praises on Delhi Police for their frontline work to contain the further spread of the novel coronavirus situation in the capital.
Kohli hailed the Delhi Police for standing with the section of people who have been worst-hit by the global pandemic. He said, “It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times.”
Thanking you @imVkohli for your kind words of encouragement and support. In this fight against #COVID19 we are leaving no stone unturned to protect our fellow citizens.#DelhiPoliceFightsCOVID @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/4hWzwILMsE
— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 10, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in most of the world, has affected over 8000 people in India and killed more than 250 fatalities. The deadly virus has affected over 900 people in Delhi and killed 13.
In their bid to curb the rise of the virus, the Indian government has extended the nationwide lockdown till April 30. The government has also categorised the entire country in red, green and yellow zones with the former being the most sensitive and will be treated as the hotspots of the virus.