Indian captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma led the way as the cricketing fraternity paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley Clash.

Notably, at least twenty Indian army men, including officers were killed in an violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The same has been confirmed in a statement by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

Indian run-machine Kohli offered his condolences to the families of martyred Indian soldiers.

“Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. No one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Hitman Sharma also paid tributes to the “real heroes.”

“Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley.”

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, former opener Virender Sehwag, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former pace-bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan also offered their condolences.