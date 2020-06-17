Indian captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma led the way as the cricketing fraternity paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley Clash.

Notably, at least twenty Indian army men, including officers were killed in an violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The same has been confirmed in a statement by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

Indian run-machine Kohli offered his condolences to the families of martyred Indian soldiers.

“Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. No one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Hitman Sharma also paid tributes to the “real heroes.”

“Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley.”

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, former opener Virender Sehwag, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former pace-bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan also offered their condolences.

A big salute to our bravehearts who have been fighting for our motherland day and night, only to protect us. My condolences and prayers to the family! Om Shanti! 🙏 #indiachinastandoff — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 17, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the#GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein. pic.twitter.com/PlvE9WStEY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2020

I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2020