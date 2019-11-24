Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian captain to register wins in seven successive Test matches. He achieved this milestone as India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the historic Day-Night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India’s win has ensured Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni’s tally of most number of successive Test wins as Indian captain. It is worth highlighting that under Dhoni’s leadership India had won six successive Test matches in 2013.

The win in this historic Pink-Ball Test also marked India’s fourth successive innings win as India became the first team to do so in the history of Test match cricket. This win is only the second instance of an Indian Test match victory without a wicket from their spinners. The only other instance was in the Johannesburg Test match in 2018.

India are sitting at the top of the ICC Test Championship currently with 360 points from 7 Test matches.

Resuming play on Day 3 at a score of 152/6, even the veteran keeper-batsmen could not survive the initial wrath of the Indian bowlers and gave away his wicket after making 74 off 96 balls.

With his wicket gone, all the hopes of the Mominul Haque-led side to make India bat again were tarnished and were restricted to a score of 195/9 as Mahmudullah did not come to bat.