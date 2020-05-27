India skipper Virat Kohli led the chart of the well-wishers of Ravi Shastri as the head coach turned 58 on Wednesday.

Shastri, a former India all-rounder, had replaced Anil Kumble as the head coach of the Indian cricket team in 2017 and has remained untouched since then

“Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless,” wrote Kohli on Twitter.

Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless 👍👏😊 . #throwback pic.twitter.com/fId9yMB3IH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 27, 2020

“Here’s wishing Team India head coach Ravi Shastri a very happy birthday,” tweeted BCCI.

“80 Tests, 150 ODIs…6,938 runs…280 wickets…Happy birthday to former all-rounder and current head coach of India, Ravi Shastri wrote ICC.

🔹 80 Tests, 150 ODIs

🔹 6,938 runs

🔹 280 wickets Happy birthday to former all-rounder and current head coach of India, @RaviShastriOfc 🎂 pic.twitter.com/eXoKkm8mSC — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2020

“Happy birthday Ravi Shastri bhai! Here’s to a bright, healthy and exciting year,” wrote India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai! Here’s to a bright, healthy and exciting year. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HzUjOg4eV9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 27, 2020

Here are some more birthday wishes: