One of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unveiled their brand new logo on Friday. RCB had decided to reveal the logo on their social media platforms with the caption, “A new chapter begins #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB.”

However, former owner of RCB Vijay Mallya stated that it is time for the team to win the title.

“Great…but win the trophy!,” he wrote as a comment on the RCB announcement.

He even went on to heap praise on RCB skipper Virat Kohli and suggested that he should be given freedom to lead the side as the passionate supporters of the team want them to finally lift their maiden IPL title.

“Virat came to RCB from the India U 19 squad. Virat has led India to great success and has been an outstanding performer himself. Leave it to him and give him the freedom. All RCB fans want that long overdue IPL trophy,” he wrote.

Notably, RCB has not been able to win the title yet despite always having a star-studded unit. This year too, like every year since the inception of the Indian Premier League, fans are eager to see their favourite team lift the title.