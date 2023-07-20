UP to go global in sports by hosting MotoGP & Davis Cup: to boost tourism & investments

Uttar Pradesh is set to enter the global sports arena in next two months when it will get the opportunity to organise the first ever MotoGP in the country and host Davis Cup match after 23 years.

The Yogi Adityanth government is also bringing the UP Sports Development Authority to develop sports facilities and groom the talents. The government is set to approve the Authority proposal in the cabinet very soon.

In an exclusive interview to “The Statesman” , state additional chief secretary (sports and youth affairs) Navneet Sehgal said that UP has now turned into a sports hub of the country and will go globally soon to hold several international sports events.

Claiming that Moto GP will open a new door of foreign investment in the state, he said that this is a pride moment for UP that the state for the first time will host Motorcycle racing’s top event MotoGP, and it will boost the Brand UP to woo investments .

“Along with the Moto GP to be held at the Gautam Buddha International Circuit , where the last event of Formula 1 Indian Grandprix were held in 2010-13, UP government will organise an International Trade Fair near it to top the opportunity,” he claimed. Around 200 Motorcycle racing teams will participate in this event to be held from September 22 to 24. More than 4,000 foreign guests, participants, technical staff and spectators, from all over the world are expected to grace the occasion. Almost all the big motorcycle companies around the world will also be present to showcase their bike models.

There will be around 280 international brands and almost all the countries will represent in this event known as ‘Bharat Grand Prix’.This will be the first time in any MotoGP that e-bikes will be displayed by the big companies, Sehgal revealed.

“We will showcase UP tourism potential and trade before the world through this MotoGP, and will be a big opportunity for the state to boost the investments particularly in the manufacturing of e-bikes,” he stated.

The MotoGP is the third most watched sporting event in the world, after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup. Sehgal said besides, the Moto GP to be held in Greater Noida, state capital, will also get the opportunity to host Davis Cup after 23 years.

World Cup Group-2 tie between India and Morocco will be played at the Vijayant Khand mini stadium courts on September 16 and 17.Sehgal, who is also the President of the UP Tennis Association ,said that before these matches, the Indian team will camp in Lucknow for seven days.

Earlier in the year 2000, the Davis Cup match between India and Lebanon was played at Awadh Gymkhana in Lucknow. In that the Indian team had won 3-2.“ We will make all arrangements as per the international requirements for the Davis cup matches and it will also promote sports of tennis in the state. Around 2500 spectators would get the opportunity to watch the matches,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Government is bringing a new legislation to set up a Sports Development Authority.

“ This new Sports Development Authority will provide better sports facilities and encourage the players of the state. Besides this new legislation will promote sports and sportspersons and a better environment will be created,” he stressed.

After the formation of the UP Sports Development Authority, its reins will be in the hands of such people who have knowledge of sports and have had experience in sports. This will give the players a better playing environment. Along with this, modern equipment, better food and facilities will also increase.

Before this only Gujarat was the only state which had a sports authority at the state level. Till now in UP, apart from the government, all the programs related to sports are being conducted through the Directorate of Sports.