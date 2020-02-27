Manchester City scored two late goals to hand Real Madrid a stunning defeat of 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night. It was also City’s first-ever victory against the Blancos.

🔵 Manchester City have beaten Real Madrid for the first time in their history 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/cw0eVart0E — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2020

Madrid looked on course for a win in their home leg with the slightest of the margin courtesy Isco’s smart finish in the 60th minute. City’s Otamendi had failed to control a pass from one of his teammates to allow Vinicius Junior to break and feed Isco.

The English champions, though, were not to be deterred as they evidently looked the better side in the second half and came back even stronger after conceding.

Kevin de Bruyne did all the hard work for City to go level when he assisted Gabriel Jesus for the latter to score with a header. The Belgian midfielder was in action again and converted from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal fouled Raheem Sterling.

The home team’s misery continued as their skipper Sergio Ramos was sent off in the dying minutes of the game, forcing him to miss the second leg. However, they should consider themselves lucky for not conceding more than twice.

The visiting manager Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, had a few surprises in store. He decided not to start Raheem Sterling and their highest goal-scorer this season Sergio Aguero and chose to play De Bruyne and Jesus up front. His decision paid hefty dividends as both of them saw the back of the net.

“We played without a proper striker because of the way they defend. They are so aggressive down the middle and when that happens you have to make the pitch wide,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by PTI via AFP.