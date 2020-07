In a recent development, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that two players tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling to the league’s campus at the Walt Disney World Resort.

“Of the 322 players tested for COVID-19 since arriving on the NBA Campus July 7, two have returned confirmed positive tests while in quarantine,” America’s basketball league said in a statement. (via IANS)

“Those players never cleared quarantine and have since left the campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing,” it added.

“Since July 1, during in-market testing, 19 NBA players newly tested positive. These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the campus,” it further said.

Notably, the NBA season is set to resume on 30 July, after four months of break owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc around the world.

(With inputs from IANS)