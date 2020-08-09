England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who played a match-winning knock of 75 runs against Pakistan in fourth innings of the first Test on Day 4, has admitted that he had fears of getting dropped for not scoring runs.

Buttler and Chris Woakes scripted an incredible victory for England in the opening Test at Old Trafford on Saturday. The duo shared a ballistic 139-run partnership for the sixth wicket rescue England from 117/5 and take them 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Assessing his overall, performance Buttler expressed disappointment over his wicketkeeping and said that he chances he had missed in the first innings was inexcusable despite succeeding with the bat.

“If I’d taken those chances, we’d have won two hours ago. I’m very aware I didn’t keep well, I missed some chances and at this level, you can’t afford to do that no matter how many runs you score. You’ve got to be better, I know that,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Buttler as saying to Sky Sports.

“Definitely thoughts go through your head, like potentially if I don’t score any runs I’ve probably played my last game. Those kinds of things are in your head, but you’ve got to try and shut them out and try and focus on the here and now and play the situation and I’m pleased that I was able to do that,” he added.

Chasing a target of 277 runs, England were put in a tricky situation after tbey lost some quick wickets to the enthusiastic Pakistan attack. From 86/1, England were reduced to 117/5 in a span of less than 10 overs.

It was Buttler and Woakes’ counter-attacking knock that stopped the Pakistani charge in the second session. The pair continued their rampage after Tea and both soon raced to their respective half centuries.

Explaining why they chose to play counter-attacking cricket, Buttler said, “After I saw that ball to Popey it felt like if you just try and stay in and bat the time you’re going to be a bit of a sitting duck. So I wanted to be positive, try and put pressure back on Pakistan and try and replicate a one-day chase.”

“In terms of how many overs was it till the new ball, if we were going to get close we didn’t want to leave, say, 50 with the new ball to come. I thought that was going

be tough work, having a harder ball, seeing the indifferent bounce, so try and break it down to try and score at four an over,” he added.