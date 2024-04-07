IPL 2024: RR defeat RCB by 6 wickets on home turf

Making the third victory on their home turf at the SMS Stadium here, Rajasthan Royals tonight defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets.

RR registered their 4th consecutive win in the IPL-2024. For RCB, this was their fourth defeat in five games they’ve played so far.

Virat Kohli from RCB scored the first century of the season, he scored 113 runs on 73 balls, but his team could not defend the score.

Jos Buttler also scored a century on the last ball of the last over.

RCB scored 183 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs at SMS. RR achieved the target by losing 4 wickets in 19.1 overs. Jos Buttler played a century innings.

He completed his century in 58 balls by hitting a six on the first ball of Cameron Green who came to bowl the last over of the match and led the team to victory. Captain Sanju Samson scored 69 runs.

There was a match winning partnership of 148 runs between Butler-Samson.