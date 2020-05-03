Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has accused the English Premier League clubs of being “frightened to death” as they are not publicly calling for the resumption of the football season.

According to a BBC report on Saturday, the English Premier League officials held a meeting with culture secretary Oliver Dowden and various medical experts from sports organisations, government and Public Health England to step up the planning for football’s eventual return in the country.

However, in the meeting between Premier League officials and the clubs on Friday, no decision was taken but all the stakeholders reiterated their desire to finish the 2019/20 season subject to restrictions being lifted in the country.

But Neville believes that even though the clubs are urging to restart the season, they are not doing it publicly as they wouldn’t want to be held liable should a player become ill with the coronavirus if the English season resumes.

“The PL are having a CV nightmare . They keep spouting Health First but then brief constantly “We have to Re-Start”,”Neville wrote on Twitter.

He added, “I’d respect them more if they said “We accept the increase in Health Risk but it’s one we are willing to take” . They won’t as they are frightened to death!”

On being asked by if a player dies due to novel coronavirus after the season gets restarted what would happen, Neville wrote, “That’s why we haven’t heard one single prominent CEO / Chairman / Owner or Executive open his mouth to back the re-start ! Brief / Brief / Brief ! Scared to death of the liability and blame.”

Earlier, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero had also said that the speculations around the resumption of the English Premier League have left the footballers scared about their families and children.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families. I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend,” Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito as quoted by IANS.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know,” the Argentine star added.