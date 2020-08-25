Chennai Super Kings on Monday shared a special photo of their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the caption, “The smile we can’t wait to see. #WhistlePodu.”

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni is all set to lead CSK in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE. Dhoni’s CSK will take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the opening contest on September 19.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended again due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dhoni ended all the rumours and speculations around his career and called it a day in international cricket on August 15.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 39-year-old posted a montage with several clips and moments from his international career. He captioned the post, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as Retired.”

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, has been the most successful Indian captain ever and is the only international skipper who has led his team all the ICC glories. After the ICC World T20 victory in 2007, Dhoni-led India won the ICC World Cup win in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013. Under his leadership, team India had also won the ICC Test Mace in 2010.