It is Christmas 2019 and the world is ready to say goodbye to what has been a fabulous sporting year. At the same time, everyone will welcome not only a new year in 2020 but the dawn of a new decade. The decade which is just about to take our leave has been dominated by Virat Kohli in the sport of cricket. Be it most ODI runs, hundreds or any desirable batting stat at all, it is King Kohli who is on top of the list.

Let us have a look at some of his incredible numbers.

Most matches

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made his international debut way back in 2008 but was only from 2010 onwards that he became a vital member of the Indian squad. In the last decade, Virat has just taken the realms of possibility in the sport of cricket to another level. During the course of this decade, the Delhi born cricketer played as many 227 ODIs, the most by any player during this time.

Most runs

Virat has not only played the most number of ODI matches in this decade but has also scored the most number of runs. In his ODI career so far, the flamboyant Indian leader has scorer 11,609 runs, out of these 11,125 have come in the last decade itself which again is the most among batsmen on this planet.

Most hundreds

Popularly known as the Run Machine, it would not be an exaggeration to label Kohli the century master of the decade. Virat has scored the most number of centuries in the last 10 years. During this time, he has scored 42 tons. No one is even close to Virat in this list.

Most half-centuries

From 2010-19, Virat has scored the most number of half-centuries. During this time, he has scored 52 half-centuries- the most by a batsman in world cricket.

Among other major records that Virat has simply dominated, is the record for the most number of boundaries scored. In the decade, Virat has scored a scarcely believable 1038 boundaries which again the highest for any batsmen in the world during this time period.

Apart from that, Virat has taken 117 catches as a fielder and won 35 Man of the Match Awards- both of them being the highest in World Cricket in the last decade.