In a recent revelation, Brendon McCullum revealed that Sourav Ganguly had told him that his life had changed forever after the former New Zeland batsman produced a top-notch innings accumulating 158 runs from just 73 deliveries in the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match on 18 April in 2008.

McCullum recalled that particular match where his knock of 158 studded with 13 sixes and 10 fours helped Ganguly led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win by 140 runs against Rahul Dravid led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Even after 12 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), his innings is the second-highest individual score in IPL history.

“I don’t remember many reactions in detail, but what I do remember is what Sourav Ganguly said to me that night,” current KKR head coach McCullum told Knights Unplugged as quoted by IANS.

“Dada said, ‘Your life is changed forever’, and I didn’t quite know what he meant at the time, but (in hindsight), I 100% agree with him. Shah Rukh (Khan), in the months which followed or the days and the weeks and the months which followed, he said. ‘you’ll always be with the Knight Riders.’

“There were times when I was with KKR, and then I got released, but we always finished on really good terms. I was always very grateful, and thankful for the opportunity that the franchise had provided for me. So when an opportunity arose again (for the role of head coach), I thought: ‘Well, Shah Rukh did say to me ‘You’ll always be very involved with KKR’ and this, I guess, is another opportunity’, said the 38-year old who has played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20s for the Black Caps.

The swashbuckling opener said that usually he does not feel nervous before a match but that day was an exception.

“Well, I never really got too nervous throughout my cricket career, but on that occasion, I’ll admit I was very nervous. I think none of us really knew what this tournament (the IPL) was going to be like. We all loved the idea of it, we loved the fanfare, but all the eyeballs of the cricketing world got turned towards Bangalore that night.

“I feel so lucky and privileged to have had the opportunity (to be a part of that spectacle). You talk about sliding doors, and moments in your careers and in lives. That night, my life changed completely in the space of those three hours or actually, even an hour-hour and a half.

“It changed my family’s life forever, and I feel very blessed and very humble and very lucky. What I did that night was something I didn’t think I was capable of achieving. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, that’s 100% sure. It was just a surreal moment in time where you just look back and say, ‘How lucky was I?’ he added.