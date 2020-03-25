Amid the global health emergency of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian batsman Suresh Raina, who recently became the father for the second time, participated in #IStayHome4 campaign on Wednesday organised by the media network NDTV.

As part of this campaign, the southpaw posted a picture in which he can be seen holding a poster which read, “I love my family. Do you? I am staying home to protect them. Are you?

Raina urged the people of India to stay at their homes and help the government maintain a strict lockdown to help combat the spread of the dreaded virus.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the entire country will be locked down for the next 21 days starting Wednesday in a bid to fight the dreaded virus which has infected over 4,20,000 people worldwide and claimed over 19,000 lives.

In India, as many as 11 deaths have been reported so far due to coronavirus while hundreds of others continue to battle the infection.