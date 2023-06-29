Supriya Devi punches her way to quarters at Youth Women’s National Championship

She will now face Meherunnis A Becum Mohd of Andhra Pradesh in the last-8.
Contrasting to Supriya’s result, another pugilist from Manipur, Kajal S Devi registered a hard fought 4-1 victory against Harshita of Chandigarh. She will go head-to-head against Riya Toor of Punjab in the quarterfinals.
In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana delivered a remarkable performance against Swati Yadav of Delhi to secure a victory after the referee stopped contest (RSC) in the first round. She will take on Kafi of Madhya Pradesh in her quarters bout.
Displaying a smart combination of attack and quick movement, S Jaya Sree (81kg) of Telangana recorded a 5:0 win against Ritu of Haryana and booked her place in the quarter-finals where she will take square off against Mansi Lad of Maharashtra.