9 Haryana pugilists in semifinals of the Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship

Two-time Asian junior champion Nikita Chand (60kg) secured a hard fought 5:2 win on points against Sakshi of Haryana and made her way to the semi-finals.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | June 30, 2023 11:14 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

Riding on impressive performances, nine Haryana pugilists booked their berths in the semifinals on the fourth day of the g 6th Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship here on Friday.
In the 50kg category Anshu triumphed over Kafi of Madhya Pradesh with a 5:0 win. She will take on Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra in the semis.
Recording identical victories after the referee stopped contest (RSC) in the first round , Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Muskan (75kg) sealed their spots in the last four. While Pranjal will clash with Amullya of Karnataka, Muskan of Haryana will take on Sharvir Shetty who is also from Karnataka.
Other pugilists from Haryana who will take to the ring to compete in the semifinals are Asian Junior champion Kirti (+81kg) alongside Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Mohini (52kg), Tanu (54kg), Priya (57kg) and Ankur Yadav (63kg).
