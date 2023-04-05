Sudhir Sharma maintains lead in round two of Delhi-NCR Open

Greater Noida golfer Sudhir Sharma’s steady even-par 72 helped him maintain his lead at the halfway stage of the Rs. 1 crore Delhi-NCR Open at the Noida Golf Course here on Wednesday

Sudhir (28-72), the first round leader by three shots, totaled eight-under 100 after round two to hold on to his advantage.

Delhi-based Honey Baisoya (32-69) struck a 69 to be one shot behind the leader at seven-under 101 in second position.

Noida’s Gaurav Pratap Singh (68) and Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh (69) were tied for third at five-under 103.

The first round was curtailed to nine holes due to rain with the par for the round being 36. However, with the rain staying away on Wednesday, the second round was played over 18 holes with the par for the round being the usual 72. The cut was thus applied after 27 holes.

The cut fell at one-over 109 with 56 professionals making it to the money rounds.

Sudhir Sharma, who enjoyed a dream start with a first round of eight-under featuring two eagles on Tuesday, had a contrasting second round that included four birdies and four bogeys. Sudhir had a strong start with three birdies on his first four holes where he hit his wedges to perfection, chipping-in on the second hole.

The 35-year-old Sharma, a two-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, then hit a few shots off-target that resulted in four bogeys for him between the eighth and the 17th. He added just one more birdie on the 14th.

Sudhir said, “I felt good about my game at the start of the day especially after the first round effort. I even started off well with those early birdies. But the bogey on the eighth just broke my momentum. However, I knew it’s always tough to follow up an effort of eight-under with another such score. I’m happy to still be placed at the top largely thanks to my strong front-nine.”

Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya fired a hole-in-one on the third during his round of 73 that placed him tied fifth at four-under 104.

Pune’s Pranav Mardikar also struck an ace on the 16th as he carded a 68 to be placed tied ninth.