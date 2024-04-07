Former MLA Sudhir Sharma files complaint against Himachal CM

After a defamation case against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former four-time MLA and BJP candidate from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma on Sunday lodged a police complaint against him.

In a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Sharma stated that he was registering an FIR for criminal defamation and misleading the masses against the Chief Minister.

“I am a former minister and four-time MLA, contesting the by-election from Dharamshala on a BJP ticket. Recently, a video and media have surfaced in my constituency, falling under your jurisdiction, regarding a misleading speech delivered by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kutlehar area of Una district on April, 4,” stated Sharma.

In his address the Chief Minister reportedly disseminated false information to the masses for his personal gains alleging that MLAs were sold for Rs 15 crore each who recently joined the BJP, which is a baseless accusation aimed at him and other MLAs who recently joined the BJP and are contesting elections to ensure public welfare, he charged.

Sharma accused the Chief Minister of utilizing public funds to travel to Kuthlehar and spread lies and misleading information.

He further maintained that Sukhu’s speech lacking any evidence has created offensive content that has spread widely, both within the state and beyond.

“Such defamatory statements by a person of the Chief Minister’s stature are highly irresponsible and have caused significant harm to my reputation, as well as to the sentiments of my family and supporters,” he said in his complaint.

Given the seriousness of this matter and impact it has had, I urge you to take immediate action and register an FIR against the Chief Minister for criminal defamation and misleading the masses in his capacity as a public servant, stated Sharma in the complaint.

“I am committed to pursuing justice in this case and trust that you will handle the matter with utmost urgency and diligence,” he said.