Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has urged people to stay as safe as he is when with club’s star defender Virgil van Dijk.

“Stay safe everyone. Stay as safe as I feel when I’m with Virgil van Dijk,” tweeted Robertson on Monday.

Stay safe everyone. Stay as safe as I feel when I’m with @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/BZ3Svo3qiU — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 27, 2020

Notably, the Premier League remains suspended after matchday 29 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool were on the threshold of ending their 30-year Premier League drought before the season was stalled because of the outbreak. The Reds fans fear they won’t see their beloved team lift the title as ending the season as null and void has also been mooted.

But if reports are to be believed the English giants will be crowned Premier League champions if the season cannot be completed.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, Liverpool will become champions of England for 19th time if the season cannot be restarted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Anfield outfit are 25 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

After 29 matches, Liverpool have accumulated 82 points and have failed to win just two matches – 1-1 draw against Manchester United and 0-3 loss against Watford.

(With inputs from IANS)