We are assessing Salah, van Dijk’s fitness ahead of Southampton clash, says Liverpool’s coach Klopp

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has said that the team is assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of the must-win Premier League match against Southampton on Tuesday.

But Klopp is waiting to find out the extent of injuries to top-scorer Salah and defensive talisman Van Dijk, who were both forced off at Wembley on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were both withdrawn as precautions during the final, while Andy Robertson was taken off in the latter stages due to cramps.

Asked for an update on who is available to face Saints, the manager told his pre-match press conference on Monday, “This process has not finished yet because we only played the 120 minutes two days ago. So when the boys arrive today I have to make a lot of decisions. Then we will line up a team. What I can promise and definitely say is we will line up a team only for one reason: to try to win the game at Southampton. As difficult as it is. Because that obviously is the job to do.”

“We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes (at Wembley) made a big difference, but we have to see.”

Defender Andy Robertson was also taken off in the later stages due to a cramp, while Klopp confirmed that Fabinho would not be involved at Southampton after suffering a muscle injury at Aston Villa last week.

On Fabinho’s ongoing recovery from the muscle injury he sustained at Aston Villa last week, Klopp added, “Very well, but he will not be involved tomorrow. But very good.”

