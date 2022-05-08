We have to turn frustration into focus: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk after Spurs draw

Liverpool’s star footballer Virgil van Dijk has said that the team must channel the frustration felt after their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur into focus for their next matches in the Premier League.

Liverpool had to settle for a point from Saturday’s clash with Spurs, one which moved them above Manchester City on goal difference in the points table but having played a game more.

Juergen Klopp’s side fell behind to a Son Heung-min finish early in the second half at Anfield and levelled on the night through Luis Diaz’s deflected effort.

“It doesn’t feel like (a point rescued) at all,” Van Dijk told BT Sport post-match.

“Obviously, we knew their game plan, we knew the quality they have, especially on the break. I think on the ball we were just not good enough. We lost the ball in difficult situations and if you lose the ball in those situations you’re not well organised, so they can do what they are good at,” he said.

Speaking after the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggested Tottenham should have offered more with their ‘world-class’ ability after a counter-attacking approach. But Van Dijk disagrees with his boss and believes Antonio Conte’s side deserves ‘credit’ for the way they played.

“Every break on attacking corners was quite dangerous as well. In the end, it’s frustrating. It is frustrating to drop points, but we have to recover and play the remaining games. We have quite exciting games still coming up and we have to turn disappointment now into focus on Villa.”

“That’s the quality they have, you have to be organised well, you have to be ready to run back. I think we lost the ball when we tried to force it a little bit in dangerous areas where they could break on us,” he said.

“Obviously you have to give them credit, they created good chances as well, on the break especially. We were looking for the equaliser and we got it. But we were looking for the winner as well and, unfortunately, we couldn’t win today.”

City are in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Newcastle United in the next chapter of the title race, while Van Dijk and co must regroup for a trip to Aston Villa followed by the Emirates FA Cup final next week.

“We’re disappointed that we dropped points here but so far we are having quite a good season,” added the Dutchman.

