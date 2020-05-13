Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels there are a lot of similarities between the Red Devils from his playing days and NBA side Chicago Bulls during legendary Michael Jordan’s era.

Manchester United took English football by storm in the 90s Premier League era and at the same time, in a different country and a different sport, Chicago Bulls were starting to dominate NBA with Jordan leading their charge.

“You find Netflix, you find ‘The Last Dance’ with Michael Jordan! It takes me back to when I was a player and the great team with Sir Alex. Michael Jordan, as a leader, you think Roy Keane straight away. So many similarities to my team seeing that team,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Football Focus.

“It’s been inspiring and a great watch. Well, for sure, Last Dance has refreshed those dominant days of the Bulls.”

Solskjaer won the league title six times with Manchester United, two FA Cups and a Champions League title. He was also part of the team that won the historic treble in 1999.

Jordan also is a six-time NBA champion and a six-time NBA finals’ MVP. During his two stints with the team, Jordan helped Bulls to their most successful time in the history of NBA.

Both teams are now trying to reach their respective pedestals they once were. While Manchester United have failed to win a league title since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2012-13 season, Chicago Bulls are yet to end their championship drought since 1998.