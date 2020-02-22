Riding on a 115-run knock from opener batsman Shai Hope on Saturday, West Indies scored 289 runs at the loss of 7 wickets against Sri Lanka in the stipulated 50 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karnunaratne had won the toss and opted to bowl first at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The Windies were 87 for 2 at a point, but Hope along with Roston Chase stitched 85 runs for the third wicket and took them out of hot waters. Chase departed after scoring 41 runs.

After this wickets fell in regular intervals for the guests and Hope was one of them, but not before the right-hander registered his 9th ODI ton. His innings was laced with 10 fours.

For Sri Lanka, Isuru Udana took 3 wickets but conceded 82 runs in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Thisara Perera and Nuwan Pradeep claimed a wicket each.

After the ODI series gets over both the teams will face each other in the two-match T20I series.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell