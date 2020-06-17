West Indies batsman Shai Hope has expressed his confidence about turning around his patchy form in red-ball cricket during the three-match Test series against England in July.

Even though Hope has a brilliant record on English soil where he had become the first batsman to notch-up two centuries in a first-class match at Headingley in 2017, his overall record in Test cricket has been downtrodden ever since with an average of just over 27.

“You’re going to be hard on yourself, especially when you know that you can get something done and it’s not really portraying on your stats card,” said Hope as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“Just (need to) have the continued belief in myself, back my ability because I know I can get it done, it’s not like I haven’t done it before. Case of making sure I make the most of these opportunities and do whatever I can to make the team win.”

The 26-year-old Hope said “red ball is my favourite part of the game”.

“Red-ball batting is definitely my favourite part of the game but the runs and the stats aren’t exactly where we want them to be, but I’m working towards that. I can’t pinpoint anything (wrong) at this stage, because I wouldn’t say my preparation has changed.

“I don’t think it’s anything major when it comes to my technical side of the game. There are certain things you can tweak, as you go along. I would probably say it’s more of a mental thing. Hopefully I can turn it around and move on from there.”