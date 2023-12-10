Holder, Mayers, and Pooran reject offers as CWI hands central contracts to 14 male, 15 female players

Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph are among the 14 male players offered contracts by Cricket West Indies for the upcoming season. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the 14 West Indies Men’s and 15 Women’s centrally contracted players for the upcoming 2023 to 2024 season.

The contracts are offered based on player performances during the 2022 to 2023 evaluation period following recommendations from the Selection Panels and approval by the Board of Directors.

Four West Indies men have been offered contacts for the first time — left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-handed batter Keacy Carty, and left-handed batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

West Indies Men’s Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes said: “With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two Head Coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go.

“The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil. We also have away Test Series in Australia and England – these are two major assignments whilst in the 50-over format we look to build a nucleus of players aimed towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027,” he said.

The Cricket West Indies also informed that Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran declined the offer of central contracts but confirmed their availability for all West Indies T20 Internationals during the contract year.

For the West Indies Women’s, two players have been offered contracts for the first time, all-rounders Zaida James and Sheneta Grimmond.

Among those women players offered central contracts are Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell and Stafanie Taylor.

West Indies Women’s Lead Selector, Ann Browne-John said: “The selectors have identified a cadre of players who we believe can drive West Indies cricket forward. We have emphasized the development of the younger players, which we view as pivotal in the pathway to the international level.

“We have several high-profile bilateral series and major global events on the horizon and with this in mind, we want to have our players prepared and ready for every occasion,” she said.

Contracted Players

West Indies Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales,

West Indies Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.