Simranjeet Singh, Rajni Etimarpu to lead India men and women squads in Hockey5s World Cup

Forward Simranjeet Singh and ace goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu will lead Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams at the Hockey5s World Cup to be held in Muscat, Oman.

The Women’s World Cup will be held between 24th January and 27th January, the Hockey5s Men’s World Cup will begin on 28th January and conclude on 31st January.

The Women’s Team which will have Mahima Chaudhary as vice captain comprises ofBansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders.

Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng are forwards.

Women’s Team isgrouped in Pool C along with Namibia, Poland and the United States.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup which includes Fiji, Malaysia, the Netherlands and hosts Oman in Pool A while Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia are in Pool B and Pool D features New Zealand, Paraguay, Thailand and Uruguay.

About the team selection, Coach Soundarya said, “The team comprises young players with enough international experience and understanding of the challenges of playing a prestigious event such as the Hockey 5’s World Cup. We are well prepared and are upbeat ahead of the tournament.”

The Men’s Team, meanwhile, features experienced forward Simranjeet Singh, Olympic Bronze medallist, leading the team along with defender Mandeep Mor who has done well for India in this format.

The team includes goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Prashant Kumar Chauhan. Mandeep Mor will be joined by Manjeet in defence.

Midfield features Mohd Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh while fowardline includes Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh and Uttam Singh along with Simranjeet.

Grouped in Pool B, the Indian Team will play against Egypt, Jamaica and Switzerland to make the knockout rounds.

The other teams in the fray include the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan and Poland in Pool A and Pool C features Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago while Pool D includes Fiji, Malaysia, Oman and the United States.

Speaking about the team Coach Sardar Singh said, “We have chosen a very balanced team with youth and experience for this exciting format of hockey. ”

Several players in this squad already have the experience of playing this format and are eager to perform well. We have worked hard for this tournament and look forward to finishing on the podium.”