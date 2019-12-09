It was the swashbuckling innings of 54 runs off 30 balls from Shivam Dube which gave the Indian fans some happy moments during India’s 8 wicket loss to West Indies on Sunday.

The southpaw, who was promoted to number three in India’s second T20I against the West Indies, paid the dividend of the gamble by hitting his maiden international fifty. Dube smashed three fours and four sixes during the course of his innings.

The 26-year-old had previously played for India in their series against Bangladesh in November, but he hardly got to bat in that series due to being slotted in the lower middle order.

On Sunday, the batsman found it hard to middle the ball from his bat at the very beginning. But as soon as he got familiar with the track of Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, he went behind the West Indies bowlers and took better of them before perishing on the ball of Hayden Walsh jr.

Dube’s knock took India to a fighting total of 170 for 7 in 20 overs, but a poor fielding display from the Men in Blue helped West Indies achieve the target with as many as 8 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare.

“It is really special for me because it is first 50 from my side to the Indian team. But not happy because winning the match is more important for me,” Dube told reporters after the match.