Ahead of their UEFA Europa League semifinal against Manchester United, Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has called the English Premier League side “the biggest team in the world”.

Spanish club Sevilla on Tuesday edged past another English Premier League team, Wolves, and defeated them 1-0 to move into the semifinals of the ongoing Europa League.

“We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match – they’re the biggest team in the world but we’re going to be prepared for them,” Goal.com quoted Lopetegui as saying.

“We’re focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form,” he added.

Late header from Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos proved to be the only difference in a match that looked destined to slip into the extra time. Ocampos did brilliantly to send the ball into the back of the net after he was provided the delivery with a fizzing cross by Evar Benega in the 88th minute.

However, Despite dominating the match throughout the course of play, Sevilla were unable to breach the determined backline of Wolves for 87 minutes.

Sevilla’s first genuine chance came only in the second half when Suso failed to tap in a flighted cross from Jules Kounde in the 66th minute. 11 minutes later Patricio had denied Banega a chance from free kick before the Argentine turned provider for the only goal minutes later.

Speaking about his team’s performance, the Sevilla coach expressed his satisfaction over the win and said that his players deserved the win.

“I think we deserved the win today. The key was to chip, chip, chip away, have patience and wait until the right moment. I am very proud of my players because we were against a very good team. We needed to have the ball and not make mistakes because they have very fast forwards,” Lopetegui said.