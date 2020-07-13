AC Milan extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to six matches after they played out a 2-2 draw against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Milan had showcased good form since the resumption of Serie A, managing four wins and one draw before Sunday’s game, including a strong comeback win over Juventus in midweek, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Rossoneri broke the deadlock in the 20th minute as Ante Rebic’s floated cross found Theo Hernandez, who smashed in a left-footed volley from close range.

Napoli got back on level terms in the 34th minute when Gianluigi Donnarumma carried away Lorenzo Insigne’s free kick, but could do nothing to stop Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s follow-up.

The Partenopei took the lead on the hour mark when Jose Callejon pulled back near the by-line for Dries Mertens to find the net with a first-time strike.

Milan then fought back and won a penalty in the 73rd minute when Giacomo Bonaventura was charged down in the box, and Franck Kessie stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

The away side were reduced to ten men in the 86th minute when Alexis Saelemaekers, who had come off the bench in the second half, was sent off for two bookable offences in the space of just two minutes.

With the result, Napoli remain sixth in the table with 52 points, two ahead of seventh-placed Milan.

Elsewhere, Patrick Cutrone saved Fiorentina from a home defeat as his equalizer in the dying minutes helped the Viola claim a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

In other games on Sunday, Genoa conquered SPAL 2-0, Udinese suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Sampdoria, Cagliari held Lecce to a goalless draw, and Parma shared the spoils with Bologna in a 2-2 draw.