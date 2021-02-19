England left-arm fast bowler Sam Curran, who was supposed to join his national team squad for the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad, will not be doing so.

Curran will miss the fourth Test and will arrive with the limited-overs squad and to only take part in the white ball series that begin with the first T20I on March 12.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday that Curran could not arrive earlier on schedule due to logistical problems.

“Sam Curran will rejoin the England squad via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs line-up to India, on 26 February, it was announced today (Thursday). Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March,” said a statement from the ECB.

“However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge,” it added.

Curran returned to England after the Test series in Sri Lanka as per England’s rotation policy.

Meanwhile, debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the star campaigner for India as he returned with a five-wicket haul in England’s second innings and put India on the way to a comfortable 317-run win in the second Test on Tuesday at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing 482 to win on the dusty rank turner at Chepauk, England were bundled out for a paltry 164 in 54.2 overs in the second session of the fourth day’s play. The result helped the Virat Kohli-led side to level the four-match series at 1-1.

The win also essential as it has India at the second spot on the World Test Championship points table. Another win in one of the two impending matches would give spot in the final of the WTC against New Zealand, due to be played at the Lord’s later this year.

Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his majestic century in the second innings and a haul of eight wickets in the match, including a five-for during England’s innings.