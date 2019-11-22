The historic Pink-Ball test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is already underway. Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first. Friday is Day 1 of the five-day affair and Bangladesh are looking in all sorts of trouble on Day 1 as they are 7 down for under 100 runs. The hosts have clearly proven Bangladesh’s decision of batting first wrong by their tremendous bowling performance. Amid all the praise for the new, improved Indian pace battery, Wriddhiman Saha has entered the record books.

Wriddhiman Saha takes an exceptional catch! 🤯 The India wicket-keeper has now crossed 100 dismissals in Test cricket. Bangladesh are in deep trouble as they lose their sixth wicket. Follow #INDvBAN live 👇https://t.co/WIrstRq3Vm pic.twitter.com/e0Aiu1vcfc — ICC (@ICC) November 22, 2019

Saha completes unique 100

35-year-old Indian wicketkeeper Saha has now become the fifth Indian to affect 100 dismissals. Saha’s 100th victim was none other than Shadman Islam. A Umesh Yadav delivery took the outside edge of Islam’s bat and Saha made no mistake behind the stumps to complete his 100th dismissal. Saha went on to add to his dismissals tally soon after.

MS Dhoni at the top

Saha is fifth on the list of most dismissals in Test match cricket. On top of the list is MS Dhoni who managed 294 dismissals in 90 Tests. These include 256 catches and 38 stumpings. After MS Dhoni, second on the list is Syed Kirmani who had 198 dismissals to his credit in 88 matches. His tally includes 160 catches and 38 stumpings. Number three on the list is Kiran More who played 49 Tests and played his part in 130 dismissals. The fourth name on the list is that of Nayan Mongia who has 107 dismissals against his name.