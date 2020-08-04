The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), an affiliated organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has threatened to boycott this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The message came after the BCCI decided to move forward with the sponsorship of the Chinese company for the cash-rich tournament.

“The sentiment is against China and Chinese companies at a time when the Chinese Army killed 20 of our soldiers in Galwan Valley. In such a situation, the IPL organizers have made the Chinese mobile company a sponsor. This shows the insensitivity on the part of the IPL organizers. If the decision to remove it is not considered then we will have no option but to boycott the IPL,” SJM’s national co-convener Ashwini Mahajan told IANS.

The call to stop using Chinese products has been in the air ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to become atmanirbhar (self-reliant). But with Indian and Chinese troops in a stand-off at the border region in Ladakh, which has resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, anti-China sentiment has become strongest.

Mahajan further said that condemned the business strategy of IPL and said that the stakeholders of the event have been insensitive towards the the country and its security concerns. He further argued that when the entire world is expressing concern about Chinese products, what was the need for the IPL to extend a hand of friendship. Mahajan warned the IPL and the BCCI that nothing can go above the nation, not even cricket.

The SJM national co-convener called the BCCI’s decision to go ahead with the sponsorship of the Chinese company, VIVO, an insult to the country. He said it was a lack of respect from the cricket officials at a time when the Indian government is taking steps to exclude Chinese companies from the tenders of infrastructure and telecom sector and free the Indian market from Chinese domination.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch in its statement said that it is surprised to know that the IPL has decided to continue with the sponsorship of the Chinese mobile company. The IPL Governing Council has disrespected the soldiers martyred by China’s People’s Liberation Army.

“We urge the IPL organizers to reconsider the decision to allow the Chinese company as their sponsor. Failure to do so will instigate the patriotic citizens to boycott the IPL. Remember nothing is above the country, not even cricket,” Mahajan said.

The 13th edition of the IPL is set to be played from September 19 to November 10 in Dubai, UAE.

