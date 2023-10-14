Let’s work for cementing social harmony: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday exhorted Sangh Swayamsevaks to work for the protection of environment, cementing social harmony and strengthening traditional family system of the Bharat.

During the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu, Bhagwat addressed meetings of various organizations of the Sangh Parivar. 105 Swayamsevaks of 38 organizations of the Sangh Parivar attended the meeting in which various social issues were discussed.

He also emphasized the need for further spreading the organizational network so as to reach out to every home with the message of the RSS.

He specially focussed on spreading the organization’s network ahead of the centenary celebrations (100th year) of the foundation of RSS.

He reviewed various projects initiated by the J&K RSS for the development of villages and rural economy. He gave some suggestions to the Swayamsevaks who have taken projects for village development and social harmony in the society.

During his busy schedule, he met inmates of the hostel of Sewa Bharti at Keshav Bhawan. He interacted with the students and inquired about their educational activities.

Inmates of the hostel recited patriotic songs before the RSS chief. Khastriya Sanghchalak Sita Ram Vyas and Sanghchalak of J&K Prant Dr Goutam Mengi were also present.