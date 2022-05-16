RR spinner Chahal disappointed with his own performance in clash against LSG

Despite registering a victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed disappointment in his own performance and said he is hopeful of coming back stronger in the next game.

Trent Boult and Obed McCoy’s two-wicket haul respectively helped Rajasthan Royals register a 24-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 match here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

“We needed that win. For us to finish in the top two, we had to win this match. I was a little bit disappointed with myself but I’ll definitely come back in the next game. When Hooda was batting so well, the leg-side was shorter, I didn’t want to take any risk. I tried to bowl a couple of flighted balls, he tried to hit sixes, so I didn’t want to give any extra runs. That’s why I tried to bowl a little bit quicker tonight,” said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

“(On his performance this season) When you contribute to the team, you’re always happy with that. Everyone is doing well, it’s not like not only two people are performing. In every match, you can see 2-3 match-winners. (On Wanindu Hasaranga) Whatever he’s doing, I am happy for him because he’s like a brother to me. If he takes wickets, if Kuldeep takes wickets, I am happy with that,” he added.

Chahal is currently the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 24 wickets in 13 matches but he proved to be costly during the clash with LSG as he conceded a total of 42 runs and scalped 1 wicket in his entire four-over spell.

Coming to the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal (41) and Devdutt Padikkal (39) shone with the bat which helped RR to post a total of 178/6 in the first innings. Later, Boult and McCoy took two wickets each to restrict LSG to 154/8 and registered a 24-run win

It was for the first time in IPL 2022 when LSG faced two consecutive defeats. They are currently at third position with 16 points while RR is at the second spot.

