India opener batsman Rohit Sharma wants to win World Cups as it is the pinnacle of everything, according to him. Winning the coveted trophy is what the India batsman has dreamt of.

“Winning the World Cup is a dream of all us, together,” Rohit told India Today.

“I want to win World Cups. Of course, every time you go out there, you want to win every game. But the World Cup is something that you know is the pinnacle of everything. I want to win World Cups,” he added.

Rohit is currently regarded as one of the greatest ODI players, ranked only behind India skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the ICC rankings. The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in the format.

Rohit had been sensational at the 2019 World Cup, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in World Cup matches and became the first-ever to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. He was the highest scorer with 648 runs.

The swashbuckling opener missed India’s tour to New Zealand in the early year due to injury is now making himself ready for the Australia tour, which is slated to begin towards the end of 2020.

With Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Australian team, Rohit believes that the tour would be tougher than last time for the Virat Kohli-led team.

The last time, when India toured Australia in 2018-19, Kohli’s men had given their country first-ever Test-series victory there. But that was an Australian team without David Warner and Steve Smith and Rohit, thus, believed it would not be the same for India in 2020.