Elegant Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of India’s tour of New Zealand. The same has been confirmed by separate reports carried by news agencies IANS and PTI.

Notably, India are yet to play an ODI as well as a Test Series against New Zealand and Rohit’s injury update comes as a huge blow to the Indian team as he will not be able to take any further part in the remaining five matches in New Zealand (3 ODIS, 2 Test matches).

It is worth highlighting that Rohit was named the skipper of the team which took the field against New Zealand on Sunday as Virat Kohli was rested. However, he was forced to retire hurt after scoring 60 runs after sustaining a calf injury and could not take the field post that. India eventually managed to defeat New Zealand by 7 runs to seal the series 5-0.

“He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The New Zealand series was set to be Rohit’s first overseas assignment as an opener in red-ball cricket after he made a brilliant comeback in the format last year. However, the injury means the 32-year-old Mumbaikar will have to wait longer. for his overseas ‘Test’ as an opener.