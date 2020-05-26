Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has shared a hilarious video on his social media in which he can be seen enacting his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal’s fielding style.

“That’s my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around ) @yuzi_chahal23,” Rohit says in the video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, in which he can be seen jumping during what seems like his workout routine.

The video has left the netizens in splits and even the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Harbhan Singh couldn’t help but leave a comment on the video.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a complete standstill and the cricketing arena is no exception. As a result, star cricketers like Rohit Sharma are keeping their fans engaged and entertained by spending more time on social media.

They are also taking this opportunity to urge everyone to try and remain at their respective homes as much as possible and follow all the guidelines and principles in place.