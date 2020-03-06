The excitement is more than ever before as two of the finest batsmen ever to play the game- India’s Sachin Tendulkar and West Indian Brian Lara- will once again compete on the cricket field but this time for a much bigger cause than just winning or losing a game of cricket.

The two legendary players are featuring in the Road Safety World Series tournament, a T20 cricket competition in which former cricketers are participating to promote the cause of Road Safety.

A total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament with the final scheduled to be played on 22 March at the Brabourne Stadium.

The opening match of the tournament will see India Legends fight it out against West Indies legends at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

Find out the complete schedule of the tournament and the full squads of the five teams that are taking part in the tournament.

Schedule:

Matches Date Venue Time (IST) India legends vs West Indies legends 7-Mar Wankhede Stadium 7:00 PM Australia legends vs Sri Lanka legends 8-Mar Wankhede Stadium 7:00 PM India legends vs Sri Lanka legends 10-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM West Indies legends vs South Africa legends 11-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM South Africa legends vs Sri Lanka legends 13-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM India legends vs South Africa legends 14-Mar Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium 7:00 PM Australia legends vs west Indies legends 16-Mar MCA Stadium 7:00 PM West Indies legends vs Sri Lanka legends 17-Mar MCA Stadium 7:00 PM Australia legends vs South Africa legends 19-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM India legends vs Australia legends 20-Mar MCA Stadium 7:00 PM Final 22-Mar Brabourne Stadium 7:00 PM

Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.