IPL 2024: Inconsistent Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals hunt for momentum

As the action shifts to the world’s largest cricket stadium — Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans will look to rebuild their fortress that was earlier breached by Punjab Kings, when they take on an inconsistent Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2024 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts currently stand at sixth on the points table whereas the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are at ninth. Both teams have played six matches each and out of them, GT have won three while DC have managed to win only two matches.

Both teams will head to Wednesday’s game after winning their respective last games. Delhi Capitals humbled Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at home whereas the Titans defeated table toppers Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in Jaipur.

The Titans will be hoping for another stellar knock from their skipper Shubman Gill, whose 72 off 44 deliveries against the Royals set the tone before Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia took them past the line in a nervy run chase.

While that successful chase would have boosted their confidence, the Titans will still be looking at areas of improvement when it comes to their bowling. The absence of Mohammed Shami has hurt them but they must look to smartly utilise their available resources. Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Spencer Johnson, the pace battery has been amongst the wickets but their economy rate has been on a higher side.

The spin department comprising Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed have been economical but the duo hasn’t been getting wickets in the middle overs, which seems a concern for the side.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have been unable to find any momentum, and have often been found wanting in one department or the other after each game. They finally managed to arrest a series of losses (four) in five games, with the win against Lucknow Super Giants but they still have a lot to sort out if they are to find themselves in the race to the play-offs.

In Jack Fraser-McGurk, Capitals seem to have found an able number three and will be hoping that the Australian builds on the success of his maiden IPL game. Skipper Pant will be looking to continue his fine run with the bat, and also expect the likes of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner to set the foundation with a sound opening stand.

In the bowling department, the Capitals got a much-needed boost with the return of Kuldeep Yadav in the previous game, as the left-arm wrist spinner’s three timely strikes in Lucknow helped them get to their second win. The Capitals will hope for Kuldeep to do an encore against the Titans big-hitters.

While Anrich Nortje was dropped from the previous game, fellow pacer Mukesh Kumar conceded 10 runs per over in the five games and was also expensive in his comeback game against LSG. Ishant Sharma will be expected to do the heavy-lifting in the scenario.