Ricky Rubio, the No. 5 overall choice in the 2009 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, announced his retirement on social media on Thursday.

Rubio, 33, stated in August that he was taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health. On Thursday, he cited his mental health once more and announced his retirement from professional football.

The Spanish guard joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021, but he stated in August that he would be taking a break to work on his mental health.

Advertisement

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations,” Rubio said in an Instagram post, as well as X.

“I’d like to keep it private until then out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health.” But I’m glad to say that I’m doing much better and improving every day.”

Rubio expressed gratitude to all of his clubs, particularly Cleveland and Koby Altman, the team’s president of basketball operations, as well as coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“My last home,” Rubio explained. “I realize the way things ended was difficult. I never expected the year would unfold in this manner, but you have excellent business with Koby and JB, who have been really courteous and understanding of my position, as well as caring for me as a person.”

Rubio played professionally in Spain in 2009 and 2010 before making his NBA debut in 2011 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He played for the Timberwolves for seven seasons in total. He also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2011–12, the Spanish guard averaged 10.6 points, 8.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.

Over his 698 career games, Rubio averaged 10.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. During his 2017 and 2021 seasons, he averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game, receiving all-round rookie honors.